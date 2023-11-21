Caste survey vs SIT on paper leak: Congress, BJP go all out in manifesto war before elections in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The desert state is going to elections on November 25

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday released the Congress manifesto for the assembly elections on November 25. The results will be declared on December 3. The BJP too had on November 16 released its manifesto for the upcoming elections.

While the Congress promised a caste survey, the BJP has abstained from touching on the controversial topic in its manifesto. The BJP has, however, promised a subsidy of ₹450 per LPG cylinder for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries against the Congress' promise to reduce it to Rs 400. At the same time, the Congress also promised to double the amount given to beneficiaries under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh annually and interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to small traders, shopkeepers and young entrepreneurs.

The BJP in the manifesto has promised to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe paper leaks and other alleged scams in the Congress Government.

For women, the BJP pledged a slew of schemes for girls and women including a ‘mahila thana’ to be set up in every district and ‘mahila desk’ in every police station beside an ‘anti-romeo squad’ in every city. Congress too has promised to deploy security guards and set up CCTV cameras.