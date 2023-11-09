Rajasthan Assembly Elections: PM Modi accuses Congress of terror sympathy, soaring crime

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BJP4INDIA PM Modi addresses a public rally in Udaipur.

In a recent political address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the ruling Congress in Rajasthan of harbouring sympathies for terrorists. He cited the tragic murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur last year as evidence, attributing the heinous incident to the Congress government's alleged support for terrorists.

"The terrorist incident with Kanhaiya Lal ji in Udaipur is a big stain on the state government. Such a heinous incident happened in Udaipur because there is a Congress government which sympathises with terrorists," PM Modi said.

Modi asserted that the state witnessed a surge in crime and corruption over the past five years. Highlighting the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed by individuals accusing him of insulting Islam, Modi criticised the Congress for its perceived leniency towards terrorist organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The prime minister claimed that under Congress rule, these groups organise rallies without fear. Accusing the Congress of having a sole agenda to plunder Rajasthan, Modi emphasised that corruption is intrinsic to the party's functioning.

He further asserted that the Congress-led Rajasthan to the top in crimes against women, leaving even Dalits and the poor vulnerable.

"The BJP assures every daughter and daughter-in-law of Rajasthan that she will get the opportunity to live with dignity and go out of the house without fear in a safe environment. This is Modi's guarantee," PM Modi said.

Pledging the BJP's commitment to eliminating 'gunda raj' from Rajasthan, Modi assured the safety and dignity of every woman in the state. He criticized the Congress for a lack of progress, claiming that five years were wasted on internal power struggles. Modi concluded by promising a future under the BJP that prioritises the security and well-being of Rajasthan's residents.

