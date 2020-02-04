Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi's son joins BJP, fires salvo at Shaheen Bagh

Soon after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Tuesday, Samir Dwivedi, the son of senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi, lost no time in bashing the Shaheen Bagh blockade. Leaving the veteran Congress leader surprised, Samir Dwivedi said that he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the saffron outfit.

Soon after getting the primary membership of the BJP, Dwivedi junior urged "good and educated people" to join politics.

"Those who are fuelling the protest at Shaheen Bagh are the same lot who were praising China in 1962. If we do not come forward to support Prime Minister Modi now, we will not be able to control the raging fire," he said.

Sharpening his attack on his very first day in the party, Samir Dwivedi said, "I just want to ask the women protesting at Shaheen Bagh -- who took the historic decision to revoke Triple Talaq? If PM Modi took that decision, how can you believe that he will take away your citizenship?"

Samir Dwidevi, who has been in the Indian Army before, serves the purpose of BJP which puts 'national security' on top of its electoral agenda.

Reacting to his son's decision to join the BJP, Janardan Dwivedi said, "I have no information about this. If he is joining the BJP, it is his independent decision."

