'Historical mistake rectified': Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi ditches party line on Article 370

Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi on Monday differed with his party on the abrogation of Article 370, saying a "historical mistake" has been corrected by the government.

He said it is a matter of national satisfaction that a "mistake" done at the time of independence has been corrected.

"It is a very old issue. After independence, many freedom fighters did not want Article 370 to remain. I had my political training under Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, who was against this Article. Personally, this is an issue of a matter of satisfaction for the nation.

"This historical mistake that happened at the time of independence has been rectified today, even though late, and is welcomed," Dwivedi said.

He clarified that his opinion is personal and not that of his party.

The senior Congress leader who remained AICC general secretary (organisation) for a long time, has been taking stands which are at variance with the party's. He had also welcomed demonetisation.

Dwivedi said the Rajya Sabha passed the bill on Monday and there is no doubt that it will be passed by Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Congress opposed the Bill in the Rajya Sabha and its members created an uproar at the time of its introduction.

