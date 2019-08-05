Congress has ourightly rejected revoking of Article 370, at Parliament and on Twitter. But where are Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi?

Conspicuous by their social media absence were Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi.

It has been more than five hours and there is no sign of either Priyanka or Rahul Gandhi on Twitter. Not that we consider the micro-blogging site as a sacrosanct medium of showing disapproval, the truth is they do.

For months, the Gandhi scions have taken to Twitter to deride the Modi 2.0 government at the Centre. And today -- the historical August 5 -- when senior people from the seniormost party in the nation are required to call out/praise the move, we see NADA.

Point in reference -- the Central government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- a bold decision that seeks to tackle head-on the vexatious 72-year-old problem wracking the soul of the nation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the decision in the Rajya Sabha, fulfilling the electoral promise of the BJP. While it sent a wave of jubilation among government supporters and others, it also provoked outrage from the NC and the PDP, the principal political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Unprecedented in its political courage, the decision invited mixed reactions from the Parliament and the entire nationa, precisely.

In sharp reactions, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that the government had wiped out Jammu and Kashmir's identity while former home minister P Chidambaram termed the day as a "black day" in India's history.

But conspicuous by their social media absence were Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi.

This despite Chidambaram warning of dangerous consequences. He said, at the Rajya Sabha: "If this can be done to Jammu and Kashmir let me caution you that this can be done to every other state in India. All that they have to do is dismiss the elected government, impose President's rule, dissolve the elected assembly, Parliament takes the power of the state assembly. The government moves a resolution, Parliament approves it and the state can be dismembered."

And we REALLY wonder why.

