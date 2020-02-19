Image Source : PTI No 'official' talks with Navjot Singh Sidhu yet: Bhagwant Mann on Congress leader joining AAP

Amid speculations that AAP is trying to woo Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, party's Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said they have not held any talks at the "official-level" with the cricketer-turned-politician. He, however, said the doors of the party were open to all those who work for the welfare of the state without any vested interest.

"Nobody can doubt the character of Sidhu. He is an honest man. I have always been his fan from his cricketing days. So far, we have not held any talks with him at the official-level," the Sangrur MP said at a press conference in Chandigarh.

When asked whether he wanted Sidhu to join AAP, Mann said, "We want every person who truly loves Punjab and works for the betterment of the state without any vested interest."

Sidhu had been incommunicado ever since he resigned from the state cabinet last year. The Amritsar MLA, who had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, was stripped off-key portfolios in the cabinet reshuffle in June last year.

He had also stayed away from canvassing in the Delhi assembly polls.

