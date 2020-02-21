AAP has no objection if expelled JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor wants to join party

A file photo of political strategist Prashant Kishor

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has extended an invitation to expelled Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor to join his party, days after the political strategist-turned-Rajya Sabha MP was expelled from JD(U) by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“If Prashant Kishor ji wants to join us, we have no objection. Now, it's his decision whether to come on board or not,” AAP leader Sanjay Singh was quoted as saying by news agency Asian News International (ANI) at a press conference in Mumbai.

Significantly, Kishor had spelt out the reasons for his spat with Nitish Kumar at a presser earlier this week. “There were some ideological reasons behind I being disillusioned with the JD(U) leadership. My differences with Nitish Kumar were on ideological grounds,” Kishor had said.

“One can’t back Gandhi and Godse at the same time. One has to pick sides,” Kishor had said.

Kishor had lent a helping hand to AAP in December in the lead-up to assembly elections.

After AAP’s victory, Kishor had posted a congratulatory message for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party on Twitter.