US: Indian student stabbed in Indiana public gym succumbs to his injuries, says university

The 24-year-old Indian student Varun Raj Pucha, who was stabbed in a fitness centre in the US State of Indiana on October 29, has succumbed to his injuries, according to the university where he was studying. Varun was stabbed in the head with a knife by Jordan Andrade (24) at the public gym for unknown reasons that are being identified by authorities

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Varun Raj Pucha.

Our campus community has lost one of its own, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Varun’s family and friends as we mourn this devastating loss,” said Valparaiso University in a statement.

“The university continues to be in contact with Varun’s family, and we will continue to offer assistance and support wherever possible as they navigate this extremely difficult time. We ask that you join us in keeping them in your thoughts and prayers,” the university further said. A service of remembrance and memorial for Varun is being planned on campus for November 16.

Varun was a computer science student pursuing an MS and left for the US in August 2022. He was expected to return home in Telangana's Khammam after completion of his course next year. Earlier, it was reported that he suffered serious neurological impairment and he had movement on only one side of his body, according to his cousin.

"It's very difficult because no one would expect this kind of situation for their kids. He has many dreams. He came with many dreams, to financially and emotionally support his family," said Anile Balleboyne, one of Varun's relatives in Indiana.

By Wednesday, the North American Telugu Society had raised $90,000 through GoFundMe for Varun's family.

Accused pleads not guilty

Earlier, Andrade, who appeared before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, pleaded not guilty to the charges of a Level 1 felony, and a Level 3 felony. The judge set his bond at $500,000 cash and $500,000 surety.

As per reports, the accused was deemed a flight risk as he said that he could afford a $300,000 bond. Meanwhile, Varun has now been transferred to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne because of the serious nature of the injuries.

The attacker told the police that when he walked into a massage room that morning, he found another man whom he did not know but found “a little weird”. Claiming that the man posed a threat, Andrade said that he made sure to react the “right way”, according to a charging document.

