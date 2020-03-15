Trump tests negative for coronavirus, confirms White House physician

Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus

A day after Donald Trump said that he was most likely to be tested for coronavirus, the US president has tested negative for COVID 19, the White House physician said. Trump had undergone a test for coronavirus on Friday night.

"Last night, after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding the COVID-19 test, he elected to proceed. This evening, I received confirmation that the test is negative," Dr Sean Conley, the presidential physician, said in a memorandum to White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Saturday.

"One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free," he said.

"I have been in the daily contact with the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and the White House Task Force, and we are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation," Conley added.

