Taliban claims it hit back at Pakistan military after airstrikes, warns of 'worst consequences'

In response to the Pakistani military's air strikes on the Afghanistan border, the Taliban claimed it has also carried out similar attacks on "Pakistani military centres with heavy weapons". It was not clear whether anyone was killed in what the extremist group called a "retaliatory" move against Pakistani forces which had killed at least eight people including children in the Barmal district of Paktika and the Spera district of Khost.

"Have responded to attacks and targeted Pakistani military centres with heavy weapons," Tolo News quoted Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban-led government on Monday. Condemning the attack on Afghanistani soil, the extremist organisation warned Islamabad to prepare for the worst repercussions. "Any violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty would have bad consequences," he said.

Mujahid said that such attacks would have bad consequences that Pakistan would not be able to handle. "Pakistan shouldn't blame Afghanistan for the lack of control, incompetence, and problems in its own territory," Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, said in the statement.

Notably, Pakistan and Afghanistan share an international border, called the Durand Line. The border stretches for about 2,600 km between Afghanistan and Pakistan. It culminates at its western end at the border with Iran and at its eastern end at the border with China.

The relations between the two South Asian nations have increasingly frayed in recent years, with Pakistan accusing the extremist government of failing to root out militants staging attacks in Pakistan from their soil.

