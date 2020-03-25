Image Source : AP Saudi Arabia reports first COVID-19 death

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported the first death in the country from coronavirus and a total of 205 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 767 according to Al Arabiya. In a televised news conference, Health Ministry spokesman Mohammed Abdelali said that the man, a 51-year-old Afghani resident's health detoriated quickly after reporting to a hospital emergency room in the city of Medina and died. Earlier, Saudi King Salman ordered a curfew - from 7 pm to 6 am for 21 days - to slow the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

Saudi Arabia had earlier suspended travel to and from nine countries including the UAE .Travel is also suspended to and from Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Italy, South Korea and Syria. The decision is designed to stop the spread of coronavirus in the kingdom, The Gulf News reported quoting the official Saudi Press Agency as saying.

