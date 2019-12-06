Image Source : ANI Sajith Premadasa declared Opposition Leader in Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lankan presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa's will be officially declared as the Opposition Leader in Parliament on January 3, 2020, the Speakers Office said. It would take place when Parliament meets for the first time after the November 16 presidential election, reports the Sunday Times newspaper.

The United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader's name would be announced following the first session during which President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will deliver his policy statement. All parties which formed the previous UNP-led United National Front government will take their seats in the opposition when sittings begin.

The UNP's parliamentary group which met its leader Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday nominated Premadasa's name for the post of Opposition Leader. This decision was conveyed to the Speaker through a letter by UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

ALSO READ | UK election is full of dirty tricks and political clicks

ALSO READ | US House speaker Pelosi Okays drafting of impeachment article against Trump