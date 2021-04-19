Russian climbers go missing on Nepal's Annapurna peak

Image Source : PTI 3 climbers missing from Nepal's Annapurna Peaks

3 Russian climbers namely Sergey Kondrashkin, Alexander Luthokin and Dmitry Sinev are reportedly missing from Nepal's Annapurna peak. Liaison Officials reported them to be missing. Search operation will likely start in the morning.

Nepal's Annapurna peak is a popular spot for travelers. It is a massif in the Himalayas in north-central Nepal that includes several peaks. In April 2020, two South Korean climbers were found dead in an avalanche in this region.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Passenger train derails in Egypt; some 100 injured

Latest World News