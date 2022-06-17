Ukraine's Navy claims it struck Russian boat carrying ammunition, personnel in Black Sea

Follow us on Image Source : AP Search and rescue workers and local residents take a dead body from under the debris of a building after the Russian air raid in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Ukraine has claimed that a Russian boat was struck by their naval forces on Friday. They said that the destroyed boat was carrying air defence systems to a strategic island in the Black Sea. The navy later realeased a statement on social media where it said that Russians used the boat, Vasily Bekh, to transport ammunition, weapons and personnel to Snake Island, a vital port used for protecting the sea lanes out of the key port of Odesa.

It did not say how much damage it inflicted with the strike. Snake Island, located some 35 kilometres off the coast, figured memorably early in the war when Ukrainian border guards stationed there defied Russian orders to surrender, using colourful language that later became a rallying cry. The flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, used in the seizure of Snake Island, was sunk in April by Ukraine — a major coup for the outmanned and outgunned Ukrainian forces, which made effective use of technology and intelligence from the US to target the ship.

The Ukrainian Navy said on Friday that that after the sinking of the flagship Moskva, the Russians began to install an anti-aircraft missile system called TOR on the decks of their ships. It said that was not enough to prevent Ukraine's naval forces from “demilitarising the Russian occupiers”. There was no immediate reaction from Russian authorities about the Ukrainian claim. Despite the apparent success, Ukraine has urged its allies to rush more and better weapons to the country, saying it can't hold off Russia's more powerful forces without more support. Western weapons have been critical to the embattled nation's surprising success so far.

Kyiv has also pushed for increased political support, including a fast track to membership in the European Union. On a visit to Ukraine on Thursday, four European Union leaders vowed to back Kyiv's candidacy to eventually join the bloc. The EU Commission, the union's executive arm, is set to meet on Friday to make its official recommendation. The war has increased pressure on EU governments to move more quickly on Ukraine's candidate status, and Thursday's pledge to support candidacy status for Ukraine and neighbouring Moldova pushes the whole 27-nation union closer to doing so.

But the process still is expected to take years, and EU members remain divided over how quickly and fully to open their arms to new members.

