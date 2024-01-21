Ukraine unleashes massive attack on Russian-occupied region, kills 13 and injures 10

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Firefighters work to extinguish fire at the Novatek terminal in the port of Ust-Luga

Moscow: At least 13 people were killed Sunday by shelling at a market on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk in Russian-occupied Ukraine, local officials reported Sunday. A further 10 people were injured in the strike on the suburb of Tekstilshchik, said Denis Pushilin, head of the Russian-installed authorities in Donetsk. He said that the shells had been fired by the Ukrainian military. Kyiv has not commented on the event and the claims could not be independently verified.

Fire erupts at Novatek Baltic Sea terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

Emergency services continue to work on the scene, Pushilin said. Also Sunday, fire broke out at a chemical transport terminal at Russia’s Ust-Luga port following two explosions, regional officials said. Local media reported that the port had been attacked by Ukrainian drones, causing a gas tank to explode. The blaze was at a site run by Russia’s second-largest natural gas producer, Novatek, 165 kilometres southwest of St. Petersburg.

The head of the port in Russia’s Kingisepp region, Yuriy Zapalatskiy, said in a statement that there were no casualties, but that the district had been placed on high alert. News outlet Fontanka reported that two drones had been detected flying towards St Petersburg Sunday morning, but that they were redirected towards the Kingisepp region. The Associated Press could not independently verify the reports.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.