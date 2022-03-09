Wednesday, March 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
*/
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia suspends sale of foreign currency for 6 months
Live now

Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia suspends sale of foreign currency for 6 months

Two million people — half of them children — have fled Ukraine in the less than two weeks since Russia invaded the country, as Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War II grows by the day.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 09, 2022 6:21 IST
Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates
Image Source : AP

Ukrainian servicemen walk in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv

Corpses lie in the streets of Mariupol, hungry people break into stores in search of food and melt snow for water. Thousands huddle in basements, trembling at the sound of Russian shells pounding the cities of Ukraine. Nearly two weeks into the invasion, the Russians have advanced deep along Ukraine’s coastline Mariupol, in what could establish a land bridge to Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014. Mariupol, which sits on the Azov Sea, has been surrounded by Russian soldiers for days. Across the country, many people are relying on their car radios for information, picking up news from stations broadcast from areas controlled by Russian forces or Russian-backed separatists. Thousands are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in nearly two weeks of fighting. Russian forces have seen their advances stopped in certain areas — including around Kyiv, the capital, where a vast armored column has been stalled for days — by fiercer resistance than expected from the Ukrainians.

Latest World News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News