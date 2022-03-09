Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia suspends sale of foreign currency for 6 months

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian servicemen walk in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv

Corpses lie in the streets of Mariupol, hungry people break into stores in search of food and melt snow for water. Thousands huddle in basements, trembling at the sound of Russian shells pounding the cities of Ukraine. Nearly two weeks into the invasion, the Russians have advanced deep along Ukraine’s coastline Mariupol, in what could establish a land bridge to Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014. Mariupol, which sits on the Azov Sea, has been surrounded by Russian soldiers for days. Across the country, many people are relying on their car radios for information, picking up news from stations broadcast from areas controlled by Russian forces or Russian-backed separatists. Thousands are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in nearly two weeks of fighting. Russian forces have seen their advances stopped in certain areas — including around Kyiv, the capital, where a vast armored column has been stalled for days — by fiercer resistance than expected from the Ukrainians.

