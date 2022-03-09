NATO afraid of controversial things and confrontation with Russia, says Zelensky

Wednesday, March 09, 2022
     
Ukraine's demand for a NATO membership is a delicate issue that was one of Russia's reasons for attacking the neighbouring country.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Ukraine Published on: March 09, 2022 11:17 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Image Source : AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

 

Ukrainian President  Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said that NATO is not prepared to accept Kyiv, according to a report by news agency AFP. Ukraine's demand for a NATO membership is a delicate issue that was one of Russia's reasons for attacking the neighbouring country.

Zelensky also said that NATO is "afraid of controversial things and confrontation with Russia", adding that he is open to 'compromise' on the status of two breakaway pro-Rusian territories that Russian President Putin had recognised as independent last month.

"I have cooled down regarding this question a long time ago after we understood that ... NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine," Zelensky said in an interview aired Monday night on ABC News. "The alliance is afraid of controversial things, and confrontation with Russia," the President added.

Referring to NATO membership, Zelensky said through an interpreter that he does not want to be President of a "country which is begging something on its knees."

Notably, Russia has said it does not want Ukraine to join NATO -- an intergovernmental military alliance of 30 countries including the US. The alliance was set up at the start of the Cold War to protect Europe from the Soviet Union.

 

