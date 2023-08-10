Poland to move 10,000 troops to border near Belarus as Wagner threat grows

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chances of an altercation between Poland and Belarus continue to rise

The Polish Defense Minister on Thursday said that the government is planning to deploy at least 10,000 troops along its border with neighbouring Belarus to prepare for a possible altercation with Wagner mercenary forces and migants trying to illegally cross the border.

Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said 10,000 soldiers would ultimately be deployed to the border area. Additional 2,000 troops would be sent to the border over the next two weeks to double Poland's military presence at the border.

Tensions between Poland and Belarus increased after Belarusian forces announced joint military exercises with Wagner fighters near its border with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) member-state, causing Warsaw to move its troops to the border.

The Wagner group was previously involved in a short-lived mutiny in Russia. Polish concerns further rose when two Belarusian military helicopters briefly entered Polish airspace in what is seen as a deliberate provocation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier warned Poland that any war on Belarus would be considered an attack on Russia itself, and that Moscow would use any means at its disposal to protect its ally.

On the other hand, Poland is also facing the problem of unauthorised arrival of migrants at the border from Belarus. The government and other members of NATO have blamed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for opening the migration route in an act of 'hybrid warfare'.

NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said that the Western bloc has increased its defense in the area in response to Russia's aggressive actions and is closely monitoring the situation in Poland.

“We do not see any direct or imminent military threat posed by Wagner mercenaries to our allies, but we remain vigilant,” Lungescu added.

(with AP inputs)

