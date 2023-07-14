Modi in France Day 2: PM to witness Bastille Day Parade, hold delegation-level talks | Here’s full itinerary

Follow us on Image Source : AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron

PM Modi in France Day 2: PM Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to France, will join French President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day celebration in Paris as the Guest of Honour today. An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion.

“Today, at around 1:30 PM IST, PM Narendra Modi will witness the Bastille Day Parade and also meet with the Indian contingent along with French President Emmanuel Macron,” according to the official statement.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet the Prime Minister of France as well as the Presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly of France.

“Around 4:30 PM IST, PM will attend the lunch hosted by President of National Assembly, Braun-Pivet. Thereafter, around 6:15 PM IST, PM will meet various thought leaders. Around 8:30 PM IST, PM will attend the ceremonial reception at Élysée Palace, which will be followed by delegation-level talks and press statements,” it said.

He will separately interact with the Indian diaspora in France, CEOs of Indian and French companies, and prominent French personalities. At around 10:30 pm (IST), the PM will participate in the India-France CEO Forum.

Later at around midnight (IST), PM Modi will visit the Louvre Museum where he will also attend a Banquet dinner. This will be followed by PM Modi and President Macron viewing a fireworks display at Eiffel Tower.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India – France Strategic Partnership and Prime Minister’s visit provides an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation.

