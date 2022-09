Follow us on Image Source : PTI Passenger aircraft bound for Mustang, makes emergency landing in Nepal's Pokhara

A Summit passenger aircraft bound for Mustang, made an emergency landing at Nepal's Pokhara airport earlier today. The landing took place just 7 minutes after take-off, reported news agency ANI. As per an official, an investigation is underway, and all passengers are in good health.

Further details are awaited.

Latest World News