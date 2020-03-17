Pakistan reports 1st COVID-19 death, cases reach 193

Tuesday, March 17, 2020
     
IANS IANS
Islamabad Published on: March 17, 2020 15:20 IST
Pakistan on Tuesday reported the first coronavirus death, while the number of confirmed cases increased to 193 with the emergence of 10 new infections, the Ministry of National Health Services announced. According to the Ministry, the victim had recently returned from Iran was brought in a critical condition to the Mayo hospital in Lahore on Monday night, reports The News International.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The patient was kept in an intensive care unit (ICU), however, there was no ventilator there.

Meanwhile, the 10 new cases were reported in Sindh and Punjab provinces, the Ministry added.

Sindh province was the worst hit in the country with 155 confirmed cases.

In South Asia, India has reported three coronavirus cases.

