Nobel Peace Prize 2019 Winner: Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali beats Greta Thunberg to win prestigious award

The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his efforts to "achieve peace and international cooperation" with Eritrea last year, ending a 20-year military stalemate following their 1998-2000 border war, it was announced on Friday.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.#NobelPrize #NobelPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/uGRpZJHk1B — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 11, 2019

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali defeated Greta Thunberg to win the prestigious 100th Nobel Peace Prize award. He was named as the winner of the 100th Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, reports the BBC.

Abiy was honoured "for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea," the jury said.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has been awarded this year’s #NobelPeacePrize for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea. @AbiyAhmedAli#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/3Niwalusj7 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 11, 2019

The prize, worth 9 million Swedish crowns ($900,000), will be awarded in Oslo in December.

