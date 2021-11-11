New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern had a 'bedtime fail' during FB live courtesy her 3-yr-old daughter | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : AP New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gestures during a post-Cabinet press conference at Parliament in Wellington.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was in a Facebook live session telling the nation about the latest Covid-19 protocols, had a 'bedtime fail' when the voice 'mummy' of her 3-year-old daughter interrupted the prime minister.

A video was shared by news agency AFP showing the moment when Ardern had to leave for some 'more important' work which was putting her daughter to bed.

"In case you missed it. 'Bedtime fail'. New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern was telling the nation about important revisions to Covid-19 restrictions when a voice cut in: "mummy"? The leader's three-year-old daughter Neve had decided everything, even affairs of state could wait," AFP wrote while sharing video.

While when the "mummy" voice cut in, Jacinda said, "You're meant to be in bed, darling."

"It's bedtime, darling, pop back to bed, I'll come and see you in a second. I'll come and see you in a minute," PM is heard saying.

"Okay... sorry everybody..." PM said.

However, it seemed that Neve couldn't wait any longer and asked, "what's taking so long... then Jacinda said oh I'm sorry darling... It's taking so long."

The Prime Minister then finally decided to say 'tata' to the session. "Okay... sorry everyone... I'm going to just go and put Neve back to bed... because this is well past her bedtime."

"Thanks for joining me... I think that I've covered everything that I wanted to share at this point but maybe I'll jump online for an extended version or an extended uninterrupted version," Jacinda said before signing off.

