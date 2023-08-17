Indian diaspora in US hails PM Modi's meet with American delegation, says it solidified bilateral ties

Follow us on Image Source : PM MODI/TWITTER PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar with the US delegation on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with a US Congressional delegation led by Indian-origin lawmaker Ro Khanna has been hailed by the Indian diaspora in America, who opined that the meet has solidified ties and underscored a unique vision to bolster the India-US bilateral relationship.

The eight-member delegation led by Khanna and fellow Congressman Michael Waltz visited PM Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday, where they discussed the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how it is based on shared democratic values, respect for rule of law and strong people-to-people ties.

Ronak D Desai, a practitioner at global law firm Paul Hastings LLP, termed Khanna's trip to India as 'historic'. "For the grandson of an Indian freedom fighter who fought alongside Gandhi and was even jailed with him — to return to his parents’ birthplace and lead a CODEL in his role as a Member of Congress is as beautiful as it is poignant," he added.

Yogi Chug, a community leader in the US, said that the delegation's visit further solidfied bilateral relations with India. "From Mumbai, Hyderabad, and New Delhi - whether it was with meeting Amitabh Bachan, Anupam Kher, corporate leaders, or their visit to Akshardham this further solidified the deep relationship," he said.

He also underscored the importance of people-to-people visits and cultural interactions in the growing India-US partnership, towards which the recent visit as well as PM Modi's American visit on the invitation of President Joe Biden have greatly contributed.

"Many have described the US-India partnership as one of the most consequential partnerships of the 21st century. Equally exciting was that the Congressional delegation was invited and able to attend Modi’s August 15 address at Red Fort. This is significant that a delegation was accorded such honour and visibility," Chug added.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "Glad to receive a Congressional delegation from US, including co-chairs of India Caucus in the House of Representatives, Rep. @RoKhanna and Rep. @michaelgwaltz."

Earlier yesterday, the delegation also interacted with EAM Dr S Jaishankar, where they discussed the bilateral partnership between both countries and shared perspectives on collaboration on multilateral, regional and global issues.

The US delegation also attended the Independence Day ceremony where PM Modi hoisted the national flag. "I was honored to visit Raj Ghat on India’s Independence Day to pay my respects to Mahatma Gandhi, one of the world’s greatest leaders. I also had the chance to lead our delegation at the Red Fort," Khanna posted on X.

The US delegation embarked on a visit to New Delhi's renowned Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple and paid their respects. The US delegation also performed the sacred Hindu tradition of 'abhishek' that involves pouring sanctified water to call for peace and best wishes, and acknowledged their respect for Indian customs and traditions.

"We are honored to have been graciously welcomed by the Akshardham community. This visit has strengthened our nations' friendship bonds and highlighted the significance of cultural exchange," said Ro Khanna during the visit.

ALSO READ | PM Modi meets American delegation, highlights importance of shared democratic values in forging India-US ties

Latest World News