Hong Kong: Protesters vandalise MTR station, rail services remain suspended

In a statement, MTR said, "After the outbreak of violence at multiple districts, the maintenance staff has to make sure of their own safety before they could travel to the damaged stations to inspect and assess the extent of damages at our stations, and to carry out repair works."

Hong Kong Updated on: October 05, 2019 8:45 IST
Train services throughout Hong Kong were suspended on Saturday after angry protestors vandalised railway stations over government's introduction of new anti-mask law. In a statement, MTR said, "After the outbreak of violence at multiple districts, the maintenance staff has to make sure of their own safety before they could travel to the damaged stations to inspect and assess the extent of damages at our stations, and to carry out repair works."

"After conducting an assessment jointly with the police and other relevant government departments, all MTR services covering the Heavy Rail including Airport Express, Light Rail and MTR bus cannot be resumed this morning (October 5)," it added.

Violence gripped Hong Kong on Friday after thousands took to the streets triggered by government's colonial-era law for the first time in over half a century to ban face masks. The move came into effect on Friday. 

Earlier, the situation had escalated on October 1 when a police officer shot an 18-year-old demonstrator in the chest. This was the same day that mainland China celebrated its 70 years of the communist regime with a huge military parade.

