G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant speaks on India's presidency, says country 'rolling out its own agenda'

Rajasthan: Mentioning that India’s G20 Presidency came at a time when the world was under political turmoil G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that there were three challenges of geopolitical crisis in Europe which are the breakdown of supply chains, the situation of climate action, and poverty. He added that India believes every crisis is an opportunity.

“There’re challenges of geopolitical crisis in Europe, breakdown of supply chains, the crisis of climate action, poverty, inflation & slowdown of global growth. Amid such a crisis India is taking the G20 presidency, we believe every crisis is an opportunity,” Kant said at the G20 event, ‘Transforming Lives: Accelerating Implementation of SDGs – A panel discussion.’

He further stated that India was also rolling out its own agenda as well as maintaining the G20 presidency at a time when there is a surge in inflation and a slowdown of global growth. “India is taking over the presidency of G20 at the time of crisis. But we believe that every crisis is a huge opportunity and actually, leadership is about finding path-breaking solutions in the midst of crisis. And therefore, we strongly believe that we should really accelerate the pace of implementation of sustainable development goals. And that is why today’s discussion is kicking off ..I think this responsibility is a huge honour,” said Amitabh Kant.

“In Bali, India played a very significant role as a balancing act in the communique where we focussed on economic issues and not on geopolitics. Everybody accepted that, including Russia and China. The PM’s statement “today’s era is not of war” was also a part of that communique,” he added.

