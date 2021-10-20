Follow us on Image Source : FILE Fugitive underworld don Suresh Pujari arrested in Philippines

Fugitive underworld don Suresh Pujari has been arrested in Parañaque City, Philippines. According to reports, efforts are now on for his extradition to India. Pujari, who has been on the radar of the CBI, Mumbai Police and also FBI, was arrested on October 15, reports said.

At least 23 cases of extortion are registered against him in Thane, as a senior police officer said. Thane Police had issued a look-out notice against Pujari and an Interpol red corner notice was also issued against him, the official added.

While Mumbai Police did not comment on the development, a report on the website of the Manila Bulletin, a newspaper in the Philippines, said the "Bureau of Immigration" had arrested Suresh Basappa Pujari (48) from Paranaque city, and he would be "expelled". He was staying in the country illegally, it added.

Suresh is a close relative of gangster Ravi Pujari who was arrested in Senegal two years ago and deported to India.

After parting ways with Ravi Pujari in 2007, Suresh fled abroad. He also used an alias of 'Satish Shekhar Pai', the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

