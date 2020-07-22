Ethiopian Airlines' Boeing 777 cargo plane catches fire at Shanghai airport

An Ethiopian Airlines' Boeing 777 cargo plane caught fire while loading cargo at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Wednesday. The fire was later contained.
In a Facebook post, the airlines said that the cause of the incident was under investigation. The aircraft was on a regular scheduled cargo service from Shanghai to Sao Paulo-Santiago, it said.
Pictures and videos circulating over social media showed heavy smoke pouring from the aircraft, and large section of the upper fuselage appeared scorched.