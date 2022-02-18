Follow us on Image Source : AP Elon Musk compares Canada PM Justin Trudeau to Hitler, deletes tweet

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday compared Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler that appeared to support truckers protesting vaccine mandates. However, the tweet on Nazi leader didn’t go down well and generated backlash followed by which Musk deleted the controversial tweet.

Musk posted a meme of a photo of Hitler, with "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau" written above his head and "I had a budget" below it.

Musk, the chief executive of Tesla Inc, sent the tweet on Wednesday just before midnight in California, and had deleted it by midday on Thursday, without explanation. He did respond to a request for comment.

In reaction to the tweet, the American Jewish Committee, an advocacy organization had called on Musk to apologize for making reference to the dictator who oversaw the genocide of millions.

“Once again, Elon Musk has exercised extremely poor judgment by invoking Hitler to make a point on social media," the group said in a statement earlier Thursday. “He must stop this unacceptable behavior."

A Twitter spokesperson said the social-media company “did not take enforcement action” on the tweet, according to Bloomberg.

The tweet came as Musk and Tesla on Thursday accused the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of an "endless" investigation to punish Musk for criticism of the US government.

Musk has 74 million followers on Twitter, making his one of its most prominent accounts. That is often seen as a marketing boon for electric car maker Tesla.

