Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on Richter scale hits Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Thursday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at around 5:44 am.

The epicentre of the quake was found to be at latitude 36.36 and longitude 71.18 at a depth of 124 km, as per the NCS data. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 28-03-2024, 05:44:02 IST, Lat: 36.36 & Long: 71.18, Depth: 124 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS posted on social media X.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Afghanistan continues to reel under last year's quake

Earlier, the United Nations said that Afghanistan needed more than USD 400 million to recover from an earthquake that shook the nation last October killing around 2,000 people. The magnitude 6.3 quake on October 7, one of the most destructive in the country's recent history, flattened entire villages in Herat province and also left thousands injured and homeless. Months on, survivors are still struggling to rebuild their lives.

In a new UN report, released together with the World Bank, the European Union and the Asian Development Bank, estimated there is "an urgent need for USD 402.9 million to support the critical recovery and reconstruction efforts in the province.”

