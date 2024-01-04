Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Afghanistan, third in a week

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Representative Image

Earthquake in Afghanistan: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan on Thursday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 01:12 am IST and its depth was registered at 120 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 04-01-2024, 01:12:11 IST, Lat: 38.24 & Long: 74.31, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS wrote on X.

Third earthquake within a week

Afghanistan has experienced its third earthquake within the span of a week. On Wednesday, two earthquakes struck Fayzabad, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The initial quake occurred at 00:28 IST, reaching a depth of 80 km, and was located 126 km east of Fayzabad. Subsequently, the second quake struck at 00:55 IST, situated 100 km east-southeast of Fayzabad, with a recorded depth of 100 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 03-01-2024, 00:28:52 IST, Lat: 36.90 & Long: 71.95, Depth: 80 Km, Location: 126km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the NCS said in a post on X.

