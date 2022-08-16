Dubai: Insulting people online? Be ready to pay Rs 1.07 crore as penalty

Follow us on Image Source : FILE According to Article 373 of the UAE Penal Code, swearing and using the F-word is considered a crime.

The Dubai Public Prosecution on Tuesday informed that residents can be fined up to Dh500,000 for insulting others online on social media platforms.

Dubai's Public Prosecution tweeted the information saying that violators can be fined or imprisoned. The video was posted by Assistant Chief Prosecutor, Deira Prosecution, Khaled Hassan Al Mutawa.

According to Article 373 of the UAE Penal Code, swearing and using the F-word is considered a crime.

In Dubai, flashing middle finger in public is also a crime as the gulf nation calls it an 'indecent gesture'. In its extensive set of rules against swearing either online or in real life, the country prohibits swearing in any capacity online as well.

Violators will have to pay Dh10,000 as a fine for the crime.

Recently, a young man who sent an insulting voice message to his colleague on WhatsApp has been instructed to pay Dh10,000 in damages.

