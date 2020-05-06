Image Source : AP Coronavirus crisis 'worse than Pearl Harbor' or 9/11, says Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the novel coronavirus pandemic has hit the United States harder than Pearl Harbor in World War II or the 9/11 attacks. "This is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than the World Trade Center. And it should have never happened," AFP reported Trump as saying to reporters at the White House.

The attack on Pearl Harbor was a surprise military strike by the Japanese Navy Air Service upon the United States against the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii in 1941. The attack led to the United States' formal entry into World War II the next day.

On September 11, 2001, 19 terrorist associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

