Nepal extends coronavirus lockdown till May 7

Nepal administration on Sunday announced to extend the nationwide lockdown by 10 days i.e. till May 7 in a bid to curd the coronavirus spread in the country. The decision of lockdown extension was taken in a meeting of Council of Ministers which help today. The COVID-19 lockdown was supposed to end on April 27, Monday, but with the extension, the lockdown will now be lifted on Buddha Jayanti.

Nepal has reported 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while 19 patients have been recovered and discharged so far. However, no fatality has been reported till now in the country.

Nepal has been under lockdown since March 24 after the second COVID-19 case was reported.

Earlier, the Committee had decided to suspend domestic and international flights till April 30.

