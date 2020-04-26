COVID-19: Highest single-day spike in coronavirus infections as India ramps up testing. Check state wise-list

Coronavirus cases in India are nearing 27,000-mark as the positive cases rise to 26,917 on Sunday after 1,975 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country. It is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections as the testing agency ICMR has ramped up sample testing on a wider scale. As per the ICMR official data, 62,5309 samples have been tested as on 26 April 2020, 9 AM. The number of samples tested in India is more than that of countries like Japan and South Korea. Meanwhile, Britain has tested 6,40,792 samples so far.
Meanwhile, 47 coronavirus fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 826 in India. However, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in India is 20,177 while 5,914 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.
Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus patients as the state has recorded 7,628 confirmed cases out of which 6,229 are active cases of coronavirus. The deadly contagious virus has claimed 323 live in Maharashtra with Mumbai as the worst-hit in the state. India's COVID-19 list has Gujarat as the second worst-hit state with 3,071 confirmed cases and 2,656 active cases. As many as 133 people have lost their lives in Gujarat due to coronavirus infection.
India is under the second phase of coronavirus lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced to extend the shutdown period till May 3, in a bid to cub the COVID-19 cases in India and avoid public gathering. However, in some areas, where no coronavirus case detected so far, the Center said that the partial relaxation will be allowed in lockdown norms from April 20 to continue economic activities.
Coronavirus in India: State-wise list
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|11
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1097
|231
|31
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|36
|19
|1
|Bihar
|251
|46
|2
|Chandigarh
|30
|17
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|37
|32
|0
|Delhi
|2625
|869
|54
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|3071
|282
|133
|Haryana
|289
|176
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|22
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|494
|112
|6
|Jharkhand
|67
|13
|3
|Karnataka
|501
|177
|18
|Kerala
|458
|338
|4
|Ladakh
|20
|14
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|2096
|210
|99
|Maharashtra
|7628
|1076
|323
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|103
|34
|1
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|Punjab
|298
|67
|17
|Rajasthan
|2083
|493
|33
|Tamil Nadu
|1821
|960
|23
|Telangana
|991
|280
|26
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|50
|26
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|1843
|289
|29
|West Bengal
|611
|105
|18
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|26917*
|5914
|826
|*312 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing
ALSO READ | 44 staff members of Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Delhi test coronavirus positive