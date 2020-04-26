COVID-19: Highest single-day spike in coronavirus infections as India ramps up testing. Check state wise-list

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases nearing 27,000-mark

Coronavirus cases in India are nearing 27,000-mark as the positive cases rise to 26,917 on Sunday after 1,975 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country. It is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections as the testing agency ICMR has ramped up sample testing on a wider scale. As per the ICMR official data, 62,5309 samples have been tested as on 26 April 2020, 9 AM. The number of samples tested in India is more than that of countries like Japan and South Korea. Meanwhile, Britain has tested 6,40,792 samples so far.

Meanwhile, 47 coronavirus fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 826 in India. However, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in India is 20,177 while 5,914 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus patients as the state has recorded 7,628 confirmed cases out of which 6,229 are active cases of coronavirus. The deadly contagious virus has claimed 323 live in Maharashtra with Mumbai as the worst-hit in the state. India's COVID-19 list has Gujarat as the second worst-hit state with 3,071 confirmed cases and 2,656 active cases. As many as 133 people have lost their lives in Gujarat due to coronavirus infection.

India is under the second phase of coronavirus lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced to extend the shutdown period till May 3, in a bid to cub the COVID-19 cases in India and avoid public gathering. However, in some areas, where no coronavirus case detected so far, the Center said that the partial relaxation will be allowed in lockdown norms from April 20 to continue economic activities.

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 11 0 Andhra Pradesh 1097 231 31 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 36 19 1 Bihar 251 46 2 Chandigarh 30 17 0 Chhattisgarh 37 32 0 Delhi 2625 869 54 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 3071 282 133 Haryana 289 176 3 Himachal Pradesh 40 22 1 Jammu and Kashmir 494 112 6 Jharkhand 67 13 3 Karnataka 501 177 18 Kerala 458 338 4 Ladakh 20 14 0 Madhya Pradesh 2096 210 99 Maharashtra 7628 1076 323 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 103 34 1 Puducherry 7 3 0 Punjab 298 67 17 Rajasthan 2083 493 33 Tamil Nadu 1821 960 23 Telangana 991 280 26 Tripura 2 2 0 Uttarakhand 50 26 0 Uttar Pradesh 1843 289 29 West Bengal 611 105 18 Total number of confirmed cases in India 26917* 5914 826 *312 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing

