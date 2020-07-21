Tuesday, July 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Live now

Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Get all the latest news on India's coronavirus cases, updates on COVID-19 vaccine, monsoon rains, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2020 8:40 IST
Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 14.8 million, including more than 613,000 fatalities. More than 8,906,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Breaking news, July 21

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 21, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to keep liver, kidney and lungs healthy

    Yoga guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to keep liver, kidney and lungs healthy | WATCH NOW 

  • Jul 21, 2020 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away

    Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away on Tuesday READ MORE

  • Jul 21, 2020 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Severe waterlogging near Indraprastha Metro Station following heavy rainfall in parts of the national capital tonight

    Severe waterlogging near Indraprastha Metro Station following heavy rainfall in parts of the national capital tonight.

     

  • Jul 21, 2020 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Severe waterlogging in parts of Muzaffarpur following incessant rainfall in the district

    Severe waterlogging in parts of Muzaffarpur following incessant rainfall in the district in Bihar

     

     

  • Jul 21, 2020 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 14.8 million, death toll crosses 6.13 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​​@sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 14.8 million, including more than 613,000 fatalities. More than 8,906,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA 3,961,429
    Brazil 2,121,645
    India 1,154,917
    Russia 777,486
    South Africa 373,628
    Peru 357,681

Top News

Latest News

X