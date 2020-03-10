Image Source : AP Coronavirus: Canada reports first death

In a major setback, Canada reported its first death due to coronavirus on Monday. The deceased has been identified as a resident of the Lynn Valley Care Center in British Columbia.

Health officer Dr Bonnie Henry told the media, "We, unfortunately, have had a death here in British Columbia."

"We are deeply saddened to hear that one of the residents of the Lynn Valley Care [Center], who was infected with COVID-19, passed away last night," the officer added.

The Canadian Chief Medical Officer Dr Theresa Tam said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had reached 71.

However, eight people have been recovered in Canada among 71 total cases so far.

Canadian authorities have confirmed 14 new infections since Saturday. Canada so far has only seen one case of community transmission, according to authorities.

