Carlos Ghosn scripts the greatest escape of 2019, flees Japan in a musical instrument box

In what is being seen as the escape that El Chapo would envy, ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn fled Japan in a musical box. Lebanese television station MTV reports that Ghosn fled after a band of musicians entered his home on the pretext of providing entertainment during a dinner party. Ghosn hid himself imside one of the musical boxes before leaving Japan from a local airport.

MTV claimed that Carlos Ghosn was in Lebanon for many hours after it was made public. The local television also claimed that Japan's ambassador in Beirut was informed of Ghosn presence only after enquiry from MTV.

“I have not fled justice - I have escaped injustice and political persecution. I can now finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week,” Ghosn said in a statement issued after reaching Lebanon.

Daily Beast called Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan as a "Great Escape".

"Carlos Ghosn’s ‘Great Escape’ Writes a Hollywood Ending to Japanese Imprisonment," Daily Beast headline said.

Reports also saud Carlos Ghosn was in touch with a Hollywood director on a movie.

What were the charges against ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in Japan

Carlos Ghosn is under indictment on several charges of financial crimes and breach of trust in Japan. Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origin and holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian passports, was arrested in November 2018 and was expected to face trial in April 2020. Prosecutors fought his release, but a court granted him bail with conditions that he be monitored and he could not meet with his wife, Carole, who is also of Lebanese origin. Recently the court allowed them to speak by video calls.

Ghosn has repeatedly asserted his innocence, saying authorities trumped up charges to prevent a possible fuller merger between Nissan Motor Co. and alliance partner Renault SA.

He has been charged with under-reporting his future compensation and breach of trust.

During his release on bail, Ghosn had been going daily to the office of his main lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, to work on his case, except on weekends and holidays.