Image Source : AP/FILE All's not well between Joe Biden-Kamala Harris? 'Vital partner to POTUS', tweets White House official

A lengthy CNN report claiming all was not well between US President Joe Biden and her deputy Vice-President Kamala Harris has sent the alarm bells ringing in the White House.

The report of a purported rift between Biden and Harris forced the White House to come out with an official response.

"For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in her tweet aiming to shoot down any controversy.

According to CNN, there is growing 'bitterness' between between the respective teams of Biden and Harris. "The situation has become a back and forth of irritations over a great many things", the report claimed.

Differences over Afghan pull out

According to the report, Harris complained to her aides that she was hardly consulted by President Biden before he announced the sudden Afghan pull out earlier this year.

The Democrats are also said to be alarmed at the developments particularly because when Biden picked Harris as his running mate, he was 'essentially anointing her as the future of the Democratic Party'.

"Kamala Harris is a leader but is not being put in positions to lead. That doesn't make sense. We need to be thinking long term, and we need to be doing what's best for the party," CNN quoted a top donor to Biden and other Democrats, as saying.



"You should be putting her in positions to succeed, as opposed to putting weights on her. If you did give her the ability to step up and help her lead, it would strengthen you and strengthen the party," the person added.

