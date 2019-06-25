'Wanted better life for my daughter,' says mother of Indian girl who died in Arizona Desert

Image Source : PTI Representative

Parents of six-year old Indian migrant, who died of heat stroke in an Arizona desert of the United States said they wanted a better life for their daughter and were seeking asylum in the country.

"We wanted a safer and better life for our daughter and we made the extremely difficult decision to seek asylum here in the United States," said the girl's parents in a joint statement released through the US Sikh Coalition that did not give their first names.

The body of the six-year old Indian girl was found in a remote desert area in the US state of Arizona earlier this month.

"We trust that every parent, regardless of origin, colour or creed, will understand that no mother or father ever puts their child in harm unless they are desperate," reported Reuters.

The girl died in a remote desert area west of Lukeville, Arizona, a US border town 80 km southwest of Tucson. Her mother left her with other Indian migrants, with whom she was travelling with to go in search of water, a medical examiner and US Border Patrol said. The girl's body is being flown to New York City for her funeral.

Singh, girl's father, has been in the United States since 2013 with a pending asylum application before the New York immigration court, according to a Reuters report.