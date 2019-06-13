SCO Summit: In meeting with Xi Jinping, PM Modi's stern warning to China's 'all-weather friend'

The issue of terrorism did feature at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek on Thursday. And with that, China's 'all-weather friend' -- Pakistan -- too was given a stern warning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Modi underlined the need for Pakistan to create an atmosphere free of terror.

The prime minister said India had made efforts to build cordial relations with Pakistan but those were "derailed", Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told media persons after the meeting between Modi and Xi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

"There was a brief discussion," Gokhale said when asked whether Pakistan and terrorism emanating from there figured in the talks between Modi and Xi.

The Prime Minister stated that India's position has been consistent that it wants peaceful relations with Pakistan, the Foreign Secretary said.

"Pakistan needs to create an atmosphere free of terror, but as of now we don't see it happening," Modi said during the meeting.

The clear message given by Modi to Xi assumes significance against the backdrop of the consistent efforts made by China, which considers itself as "all-weather friend" of Pakistan, to stall an international attempt to proscribe chief of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad Masood Azhar by the UN Security Council till recently.

China, one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, finally relented to allow the world body to sanction Azhar on May 1.

PM Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Russian President Vladimir Putin and the two leaders reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations to further strengthen the bilateral strategic relationship.

Prime Minister Modi, President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a trilateral meeting, the second among the three countries after a gap of 12 years, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires in December during which they underscored the benefits of a multilateral trading system and an open world economy for global growth and prosperity.

The meeting with President Putin was excellent. We had wide-ranging discussions on ways to further boost the India-Russia strategic relationship.



We look forward to increased trade and people-to-people linkages with Russia. @KremlinRussia_E pic.twitter.com/shj4hEbtht — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2019

Earlier in October, President Putin travelled to India for the 19th India-Russia annual summit during which he held comprehensive discussions with Modi on wide-ranging bilateral, regional and international issues. Russia has been one of India's key suppliers of arms and ammunition.