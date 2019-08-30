Imran Khan admits no support from international community on Kashmir, blows 'nuclear threat' trumpet yet again

Imran Khan/File Image

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday admitted that the international community was not supporting it on the Kashmir issue, a false rhetoric which is being trumpeted ever since India abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the 'Kashmir Hour' rally outside the PM Secretariat in Islamabad, Khan said that the "international community remains silent when Muslims are being oppressed".

Imran Khan, however, forgot that he has accepted the truth of "no support" in its criticism for the global community, which he had refused to admit earlier. Pakistan was snubbed at various global platforms, be it the United Nations Security Council or the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the Hague, but it always spun the story suiting to its fake narrative.

Khan was addressing an event ouside the Prime Minister's Office where national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were played to further its propaganda against India. Imran Khan had appealed to Pakistanis to observe 'Kashmir Hour' on Friday to observe 'Kashmir Hour' from 12 pm to 12:30 pm to express "solidarity with Kashmiris." All traffic signals turned red at noon.

"The whole world is watching what is taking place in Kashmir. I want to tell you that if Kashmiris were not Muslims, the entire world would have stood with them," Khan said at the event.

Khan yet again blew the trumpet of a nuclear threat.

“I want to tell Modi that our Army is ready for anything they do in Kashmir. The world should know that when two nuclear countries face-off, the whole world will be harmed," he said.

