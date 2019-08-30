Imran Khan's desperation at all time high amidst Pakistan 'Kashmir Hour' propaganda

What is Pakistan's 'Kashmir Hour' Friday plan? Everything you need to know

After his failure to sell propaganda to the international community, Imran Khan has thought "out of the box" to make the world take note of his fake allegations and warmongering rhetoric on Kashmir.

On Friday, at 12 noon Pakistan Standard Time (PST), sirens will blaze all across Pakistan. The traffic will come to a standstill, people with stand-in mass gatherings, national anthem will play and the nation will observe 'Kashmir Hour'.

So what is Kashmir Hour?

Imran Khan has made a desperate appeal to the people in Pakistan to spend half an hour between 12:00 noon and 12:30 pm standing in mass gatherings across Pakistan. This is being done as part of a propaganda to show "solidarity" for the Kashmiri people.

When will it happen?

Imran Khan has asked the public to have one 'Kashmir Hour' every week between now and September 27, when Imran Khan has to address the United Nation General Assembly.

What will happen in Kashmir hour?

People from across Pakistan will gather at different places. Imran Khan himself would hold a gathering in front of the Prime Minister house in Islamabad. National Anthem would play and people would sing along. Pakistan Government has decided that all trains will stop as soon as the clock hits 12.

Pakistani parliamentarians will hold rallies in different cities.

In his desperate bid to display anti-India sentiments, Imran Khan has decided to bring people on the streets. These Kashmir Hour events could result in more Anti-India hatred speeches and rhetoric being spread.

What could be the outcome of Kashmir Hour?

As MEA spokesperson rightly pointed out, the world has seen through the lies of Pakistan. This 'Kashmir Hour' stunt is not likely to bring any success to Imran Khan internationally.