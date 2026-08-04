Married Faridabad teacher stabbed to death in school by stalker, CCTV shows horrific murder

Faridabad:

A female teacher was stabbed multiple times to death at a private school in Sikrona village, Faridabad on Monday, August 3, just a few meters away from a police outpost. As per police, the teacher was stabbed over 20 times in the face, neck and chest in quick succession, resulting her death on the spot. The police arrested the accused Amit (21), a resident of Kota village within hours of the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Sandhya (29), a resident of Dabua, Ballabgarh. On Monday morning, Sandhya arrived at the school at 9:30 am. When the teacher reached the main gate, the accused attacked her with a knife. In the purported CCTV footage, the female teacher was seen screaming for help and tried to flee, but the accused kept striking relentlessly even she fell to the floor, police said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The accused can be seen threatening the school operator Tejpal who tried to intervene and rescue the victim. Other teachers tried to attend to Sandhya, but she had already succumbed to her injuries, PTI reported.

Similar incidents: Young man stabbed to death, woman critically injured in Delhi's Bharat Nagar

A young man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Bharat Nagar park while his woman companion sustained serious injuries. The deceased has been identified as Sunil. As per initial reports, the two were attacked after resisting molestation by four to five assailants. Both the injured individuals were taken to Deepchand Bandhu Hospital, but the doctors declared the young man dead on arrival. The condition of the young woman is critical, as per doctors.

The police have initiated an investigation and launched a search for the absconding accused.

19-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi's Kalkaji

A 19-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly stabbed to death earlier this month following a dispute with a group of people in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji. The incident took place near a park in the B Block of DDA Flats in Kalkaji. The victim, identified as Saiyed Husain (19), was a resident of JJ Camp in Okhla Phase-II, Delhi.

According to police, a PCR call reporting a quarrel among school students was received at around 2:23 pm on Monday. A police team rushed to the spot and found the victim with stab injuries.A CATS ambulance arrived shortly afterward, and paramedics administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before rushing the injured student to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

"He was a Class 11 student studying at an MCD school in Kalkaji. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Husain was stabbed during a quarrel involving two or three persons," a senior police officer said.

-Reported by Sunil Kumar.

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Young man stabbed to death, woman critically injured after resisting molestation in Delhi's Bharat Nagar