Road rage in Zirakpur leads to car chase, ends with murder of 35-yr-old Himachal man

A 35-year-old man was shot dead after he intervened in a road rage incident in Zirakpur on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The victim identified as Anil Thakur, belonged to Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, and was residing with his family at Daun village in Kharar. He used to provide elevator repair services and is survived by his wife and 10-month-old son.

According to informtion, Vinay, the friend of Thakur, said the two along with a few other friends had gone to a dhaba for dinner in Chandigarh-Ambala highway after they celebrated Vinay's birthday party at a discotheque in Sector 26.

Anil then left for his house in his Honda Accent bearing Himachal Pradesh registration number, while Vinay and others, including Arman and Aman, left in a Toyota Fortuner bearing Haryana registration number, to drop a friend on VIP Road in Zirakpur.

On their way back around 1.30am, when Vinay and his friends reached near Singhpura crossing, he said a Fortuner SUV bearing Punjab registration number was being driven in a zigzag manner in the middle of the road and was allegedly denying passage him.

Vinay said he honked but the driver identified as one Happy Brar refused to let him go ahead, leading to heated arguments between the two. Brar was with a woman and two friends, police said. Vinay somehow overtook him.

Brar allegedly chased and intercepted Vinay’s vehicle near a pizza shop on VIP Road. Vinay in the meantime made a phone call to Thakur, while Brar too called up more of his friends. They arrived in a Maruti Swift car.

The two groups were arguing with each other, when Brar pulled out a .12 bore pistol and allegedly pumped three bullets into the chest and stomach of Thakur. Brar and his accomplices fled, leaving Thakur in a pool of blood.

The Police have registered a case of murder against seven people, including Happy Brar, who is a businessman from Faridkot in Punjab, and a woman.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage