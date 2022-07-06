Follow us on Image Source : ANI YSRCP MLA dips his legs in overflowing drain to protest against municipal officials | Watch

Highlights YSRCP MLA from Nellore, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy protested on Wednesday.

He dipped his legs in an overflowing drain as a sign of protest.

YSRCP MLA Sridhar Reddy was irate with the officials of Nellore Municipal Corporation.

YSRCP MLA protests in Andhra Pradesh: In a peculiar way, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA from Nellore, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on Wednesday dipped his legs in an overflowing drain as a sign of protest against municipal officials. He sat beside an overflowing drain in Umma Reddy Gunta and said that despite requesting the officials several times to clean it, they didn't listen to him.

Sridhar Reddy further demanded the officials to 'give him in writing, a proper time frame (for work to complete)', and added that 'if they fail to clean it, he will come again and sit here.'

Notably, there was a similar protest against the same when YSRCP was in opposition in 2018. YSRCP came to power in 2019 and Sridhar Reddy was re-elected as MLA. Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that he has the responsibility to answer to the people of the area.

YSRCP MLA Sridhar Reddy was irate with the officials of Nellore Municipal Corporation and railway authorities for not building the bridge even after repeated requests.

