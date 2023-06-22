Wrestlers protest: Brij Bhushan Singh's hearing to take place in MP-MLA court; next date set on June 27

Follow us on Image Source : AP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The Delhi court heard allegations of sexual harassment levied on the BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh today (June 22) by several women wrestlers.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had filed a 1500-page charge sheet regarding this matter. The next hearing is set to take place on June 27 at 2 pm to take cognizance of this charge sheet in Rouse Avenue Court.

Hearing on taking cognizance of the filed charge sheet

Charge sheet filed against Brijbhushan Singh in sexual harassment case CMM Mahima Rai Singh has transferred the case to MP/MLA court. CMM Mahima Rai Singh has referred the matter to ACMM Harjeet Singh Jaspal. Now the court of ACMM Harjit Singh Jaspal will hear on taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed against Brij Bhushan Singh.

Charge sheet on the complaint of 6 adult female wrestlers

Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet on the complaint of 6 adult women wrestlers. Women wrestlers had leveled allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former president of the wrestling association. They were demonstrating on the streets for a long time, after which a case was registered against them. Delhi Police has recorded statements of many people and victims in this case.

The next hearing of the matter will be on June 27. The ACMM had heard a petition by women wrestlers seeking a court-monitored probe. The court had sought a state report in the matter. A charge sheet has been filed against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh under sections 354, 354-A and D.

ASLO READ | Ruckus erupts at event of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Gonda | WATCH

ALSO READ | 'I saw Brij Bhushan touching female wrestlers inappropriately', says international referee Jagbir

Latest India News