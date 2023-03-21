Tuesday, March 21, 2023
     
What Union Minister Anurag Thakur said when asked to define 'Anti-national attitude' for programme code

The term 'anti-national attitude' has not been defined in the Programme Code enumerated in the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. However, as commonly understood, 'anti-national attitude' in this context means 'opposed to national interest', the Union Minister said.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Updated on: March 21, 2023 22:19 IST
The term "anti-national attitude" has not been defined in the Programme Code enumerated in the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, but is commonly understood as "opposed to the national interest", said Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday.

The Union Minister made the assertion in a written reply in Lok Sabha to a question put by YSRCP member Margani Bharat.

YSRCP member had sought to know whether the government was taking any steps to define "anti-national attitude" as referred to in the Programme Code.

"The term 'anti-national attitude' has not been defined in the Programme Code enumerated in the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. However, as commonly understood, 'anti-national attitude' in this context means 'opposed to national interest'," the minister said.

Thakur said the Programme Code provides that no programme should be carried in the cable service which is likely to encourage or incite violence or contains anything against the maintenance of law and order or which promote anti-national attitudes.

