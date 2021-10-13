Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand govt to give Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to kin of those who succumbed to Covid-19: CM

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that the state government will give a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to Covid-19. This financial assistance will be provided from the 'State Disaster Response Fund'.

"The State government stands with the families of those who lost their lives due to the global pandemic COVID-19", he said.

In the program organized on the International Disaster Risk Reduction Day at the Chief Minister's residence today, the Chief Minister directed the District Magistrates to ensure its proper arrangements. He also directed the district magistrates to provide compensation to the victim's family within 30 days of the application.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court told the district disaster management authorities (DDMA) and the grievance redressal committees to avoid any technicalities and act as a helping hand, as it ruled that no state government would deny Rs 50,000 ex-gratia assistance to the kin of Covid victims, solely on the ground that the death certificate did not mention the viral disease as a cause of death.

A bench of justices MR Shah and AS Bopanna said, "All endeavours shall be made by the district disaster management authority/district administration and even the grievance redressal committee to avoid any technicalities and all concerned authorities shall act as a helping hand, so as to wipe off the tears of those who have suffered because of the loss of a family member due to Covid-19."

The top court had also approved the Centre's proposal of paying Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of those who succumbed to the viral disease.

