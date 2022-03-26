Saturday, March 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's son meets with an accident
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets former CM Harish Rawat, takes stock of his health

Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets former CM Harish Rawat, takes stock of his health

Earlier today, Dhami welcomed President Ramnath Kovind at the Dehradun Raj Bhawan, alongside Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh. 

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Dehradun Published on: March 26, 2022 20:34 IST
dhami meets harish rawat, harish rawat, pushkar singh dhami
Image Source : TWITTER/@PUSHKARSINGHDHAMI

Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets former CM Harish Rawat, takes stock of his health

Newly inducted Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat in Dehradun. Dhami took stock of Rawat's health.

"I wish to Lord Badrinath and Baba Kedar that he gives a healthy life to Harish Rawat and hope that he will continue to engage in public service", Dhami tweeted after his meeting with Harish Rawat. Dhami also called Rawat one of the top men of the politics of Uttarakhand. 

Earlier today, Dhami welcomed President Ramnath Kovind at the Dehradun Raj Bhawan, alongside Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh. 

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News