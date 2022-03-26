Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PUSHKARSINGHDHAMI Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets former CM Harish Rawat, takes stock of his health

Newly inducted Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat in Dehradun. Dhami took stock of Rawat's health.

"I wish to Lord Badrinath and Baba Kedar that he gives a healthy life to Harish Rawat and hope that he will continue to engage in public service", Dhami tweeted after his meeting with Harish Rawat. Dhami also called Rawat one of the top men of the politics of Uttarakhand.

Earlier today, Dhami welcomed President Ramnath Kovind at the Dehradun Raj Bhawan, alongside Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh.

